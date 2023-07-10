Adani Group Raises Over $9 Billion In Investments In Four Years 

The Adani Group has raised over $9 billion in the last four years from various listed entities, including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited.

Other investments

It has also received investments from the Qatar Investment Authority , Total Energies, International Holding Company, and GQG Partners.

"Adani has got large-scale investments from the likes of Qatar Investment Authority , Total Energies, International Holding Company, and GQG Partners along with its co-investors Australia Super, Goldman Sachs, University of Texas, Delaware Public Employees Retirement System, Master Trust Bank of Japan, Missouri Education Pension Trust, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Universal Investment Luxembourg, New York State Common Retirement Fund, and Employees Retirement System of Texas," it said in a press release.

"The faith and confidence shown by these large global investors are proof of the underlying strength of the group’s businesses and the Adani Group’s commitment to the highest level of governance. Moreover, the success of the investment programme also demonstrates the group’s ability to raise funds across companies at each stage and achieve the stated goals," it added.

Stake sale in three portfolio companies

Recently, the Adani group raised $1.38 billion (Rs. 11,330 crore) through stake sale in three portfolio companies, Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, and Adani Transmission Limited, "which will ensure higher capital availability for growth as well as near-term commitments of both debt and equity for the portfolio companies over the next 12–18 months."

The company said that a similar stake-sale by the family in March 2023, aggregating to $1.87 billion (Rs. 15,446 crore), resulted in full prepayment of margin-linked, share-backed financing and created flexibility in a rising rate environment to equitize debt capital as and when due.

"Adani is committed to raising capital to fulfil its 10-year roadmap of the transformative capital management programme, which was formulated in 2016 to execute the plans for various portfolio companies," the press release said.