Adani Group Shares Advance After Gautam Adani's Address To Shareholders

Shares of Adani group companies rose after chairman Gautam Adani said that the Supreme Court committee instituted to investigate allegations by Hindenburg Research did not find any instance of breach.

Shares of Adani Green were trading higher by 3 per cent, Adani Enterprises by 2.7 per cent, Adani Ports by 1.25 per cent, Adani Transmission by 2.8 per cent, Adani Power by 1.85 per cent, Adani Total Gas by 0.54 per cent, Adani Wilmar by 1.75 per cent, NDTV by 2.16 per cent and Ambuja Cements by 1.22 per cent.

Financial performance

Adani Group companies had posted robust financial performance for FY23. The total EBITDA rose by 36 per cent and stood at Rs 57,219 crore, while the total income climbed by 85 per cent to Rs 2,62,499 crore. The profit after tax was up by 82 per cent to Rs 23,509 crore.

ACC was the only laggard among the shares of Adani Group, trading marginally lower by 0.35 per cent.

"Hindenburg report was a deliberate, malicious attempt at damaging Adani Group’s reputation and generate profit by driving down its stocks in the short term," said Adani at the AGM.

Adani also highlighted the challenges faced by the country and the Adani Group's commitment to good governance and sustainable practises.

Adani confident in Adani Group's governance

He expressed gratitude for the support from stakeholders and underscored his confidence in the group's governance and track record. He stated that no agency could diminish their rating even after the Hindenburg report.

Adani said that the crisis did not put off the international investors, as the group had raised several billion from them. He was confident that the forthcoming report from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would further reinforce the group's governance standards.