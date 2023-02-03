Adani Group Shares Face Worst Fall In One Year On BSE, Stocks Tumble 20%

Shares of Adani Group firms continued to remain weak for the seventh day in a row on Friday, February 3. According to news agency PTI, the stock of Adani Enterprises touched its one-year low on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and tumbled 20 percent to Rs 1,173.55.

Adani Group Firms Shares tanked Adani Ports 10% Adani Transmission 10% Adani Green Energy 10% Adani Power 5% Adani Total Gas 5% Adani Wilmar 4.99% NDTV 4.98% ACC 4.24%

Shares of Adani group firms plummeted following the announcement of Chairman, Gautam Adani, that the fully-subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) was being withdrawn in view of the “unprecedented situation”. Adani further added that it would not be "morally correct" to go ahead with the Rs 20,000-crore share sale in the current market condition.

Adani Enterprises to be removed from S&P Dow Jones Index

The S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday said that it will remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainability indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The official statement of S&P Dow Jones Indices read, “S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective prior to the open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.”

Adani Group’s stocks plunge

The stocks of the Adani Group continued to plunge Thursday and fell by at least 26 percent. According to the National Stock Exchange, the scrip of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises currently stands at 1,565.30. The Adani Enterprises stock price halved at 2996.20 on Wednesday morning, while it slumped to 2,179.75 by the time the market got closed.

As per the reports, Adani group firms lost Rs 8.76 lakh crore in market capitalisation in just the last six trading sessions. The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises eroded $26.17 billion in market value during the same period.