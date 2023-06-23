Adani Group Stocks Fall Following Report On Regulatory Scrutiny Of Company In US

Shares of companies backed by billionaire Gautam Adani came under selling pressure on Friday, June 23, after a Bloomberg report suggested that the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to investors with large holdings in Adani Group companies.

The report added that the similar probe has been initiated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Adani Enterprises fell 7 per cent, Adani Ports declined 4 per cent, Adani Green dropped 2.5 per cent, Adani Transmission declined 5.6 per cent, Adani Power tumbled 4.85 per cent, Adani Wilmar fell 3.44 per cent, Adani Total Gas declined 3.24 per cent, Ambuja Cements fell 3.25 per cent, ACC fell 2.16 per cent and NDTV dropped 2.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adani Group's spokesperson has said that it is not aware of subpoena from US regulators to investors.

Earlier this year in January, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research levelled allegations of stock price manipulation, fraud and improper use of tax havens. Which the company had denied in a 413 page rebuttal.

ndia's markets watchdog had, in May, "drawn a blank" in its investigations into suspected violations in the group's overseas investments and a Supreme Court-appointed panel said its ongoing pursuit of the case could be a "journey without a destination".

The SEC said it does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation. The Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the report.