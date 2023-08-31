Adani Group Stocks Plunge On Fresh Allegations Made By George Soros-backed OCCRP

The stocks of Adani Group have plummeted as much as 4 per cent on the back of fresh allegations made by George Soros-funded OCCRP. The report alleged that the Adani Group invested hundreds of millions of Dollars in publicly traded group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds managed by partners of promoter family.

The report has taken a toll on Adani Group stocks listed on the Indian bourses as they fell following the OCCRP findings.

As of 11:50 pm, Adani Enterprises was down nearly 2.40 per cent at Rs 2,453.75 per share; Adani Power fell 2.60 per cent at Rs 320 apiece; Adani Green plummeted 3.5 per cent at Rs 936.85 apiece; Adani Energy Solutions dropped 2 per cent at Rs 825.30 per share, and Adani Ports and SEZ fell over 2.20 per cent at Rs 800.85 per share, on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The Adani Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded by Gautam Adani in 1988 as a commodity trading business. Over the years, the Adani Group has diversified its operations into various sectors including infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, financial services, real estate, defence and aerospace and technology, among others.

During the day's trade, the Group saw market capitalisation decline of more than Rs 35,600 crore combined across its 10 listed companies.