Adani Group Stocks Remain Volatile After FPO Scrapping; Sensex, Nifty Fall In Early Trade

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in parliament on February 1, the domestic markets witnessed losses on Thursday morning. According to news agency ANI, key indices BSE Sensex went down 383 points to 59,595.31 while NSE Nifty50 also lost 45 points to 17,616.30 at 9.30 am this morning.

According to the Sensex, the following companies were recorded as the gainers and laggards in today’s opening session of the BSE:

Gainers of BSE: Welspun, BCG, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality

Laggards of BSE: Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and BirlaSoft

Adani Group’s shares remain volatile

The volatility of stocks attached to Adani Group firms continued on Thursday. This came after the Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday decided to call off the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

Issuing a statement, the company said, “The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdrawing the complete transaction.”

Following the announcement, the Adani Enterprises stock fell dramatically, despite the FPO being fully-subscribed. Various reports suggested that the continued loss in share price for the Adani Group had wiped out 29 percent of the Group’s market capitalisation.

(Adani Group's BSE fall on Thursday | Source: Google)