Adani Group To Build India's First 300 MW Data Center And Tech Park In Andhra's Vizag

The Adani Group, on May 4, presented its plan to develop to build an 'Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park’ in Visakhapatnam. This will be India's first such facility that is expected to boost the local technology ecosystem in the region and generate jobs for local communities, open new gateways of growth and connect the city to the APAC (Asia-Pacific) IT ecosystem, the company said. On May 3, the foundation stone for the Vizag tech park was laid in the presence of Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director of the Adani Group, Rajesh Adani, and CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) Limited, Karan Adani.

Adani tech park to be powered with 100% renewable energy

According to the official statement by AdaniConnex, a 50-50 joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConnex, the park will host a 300 MW of data center capacity and will be powered with up to 100% renewable energy. The park will also be connected with terrestrial and submarine infrastructure to help the deployment of cloud and emerging technologies and host a skill development center.

“The establishment of 300 MW data centers by the Adani Group will facilitate the laying of a submarine cable from Singapore and help change the future dynamics of broadband services,” said CM Reddy during the foundation-laying ceremony. “The technology park will propel Vizag into a tier-1 city which will also deploy renewable sources of energy to power it up.”

AdaniConnex stated that the investment for the IT park will be an addition to the Rs 20,000 crore that the Adani Group has already invested in Andhra. With its business ranging from ports, and logistics to renewable energy, it has created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs, the conglomerate said. It also underscored that Adani Group operates two of the state’s largest private ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and reiterated its commitment to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and 10 million tonnes per annum of cement manufacturing capacity in Andhra.

"With the advancements in AI, high-definition content and massive digitization, the need for compute and storage is increasing exponentially. Andhra Pradesh, with its geographical advantages of land for renewable energy and a long coastline, is well positioned to host data center parks not only for our country but also for those nations that are short of land or energy," Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said. "What the Adani Group brings through our ports, data centers and green energy capabilities is a uniquely powerful combination of unmatched strategic adjacencies within the data center world."