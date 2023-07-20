Adani Group Unveils Vision For Dharavi's Redevelopment: A Human-centric Transformation

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has shared his vision for the redevelopment of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum cluster in Central Mumbai, after the Maharashtra government's approval of Adani Properties for the project. In an open letter on July 19, Adani expressed his commitment to creating a "state-of-the-art world-class city," aiming to reflect a resurgent and self-assured India, as he believes the 21st century belongs to the nation. He also aspired to see the emergence of millionaires in the redeveloped Dharavi, without the "slumdog prefix."

Adani emphasised that the project presents colossal challenges, making it unique in comparison to Singapore's past housing resolution project. The redevelopment involves rehabilitating and resettling around a million people and diverse establishments, encompassing trading, shopping, and other business transactions thriving in Dharavi.

The open letter

The chairman said in his open letter, "While I have no fixed ideas or preconceived notions about redeveloping Dharavi, what I do have are good intent and an iron will for a human-centric transformation with the people of Dharavi at its centre. It will be a bottom-up project reflecting their views and sentiments to the maximum extent possible."

Adani envisaged the provision of essential amenities like gas, water, electricity, healthcare, and recreational facilities, ensuring a new Dharavi that thrives with pride.

As part of the redevelopment, Adani plans to transform Dharavi into a modern city hub, focusing on supporting micro-enterprises, and small industries, and promoting new-age jobs, with a special focus on empowering youth and women. This transformation will be achieved through a multi-pronged strategy, involving sectoral experts and civil society, encompassing upskilling centres, product-based and service-based entrepreneurship models, research and development centres, data centres, and MSME help desks. Organised and systemic marketplaces aligned with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) are also on the agenda.

Vibrancy intact

The renewed Dharavi will retain the quintessential character of Mumbai, celebrating its spirit, unity in diversity, determination, and cultural vibrancy while preserving the essence of the old Dharavi.

The chairman credited the unyielding support and commitment of successive state governments and political parties in Maharashtra, as well as the central government, which provided railway land for the project.

Adani's first encounter with Dharavi in the late 1970s left a profound impression. As a newcomer to Mumbai, he was captivated by the industrious chaos and diversity of beliefs, cultures, and languages present in Dharavi. Although he couldn't define it, he sensed an order provided by the soul of Dharavi, which continues to inspire his commitment to transforming the slum into a prosperous and proud city.