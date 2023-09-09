Adani Group Weathers Another Storm As Stocks Recover On Friday

Adani Group's total market capitalisation surpassed the Rs 11 trillion-mark on Friday. This came on the back of consistent value buying from both domestic and international investors.

In a single day, Adani Group added Rs 7,039 crore to its market cap, pushing the combined market value of its 10 listed companies to Rs 11.02 trillion, up from Rs 10.96 trillion the previous day. Furthermore, Adani Group stocks have rebounded significantly since experiencing post-Hindenburg lows, amassing nearly Rs 5 trillion in market capitalisation since early March 2023.

Analysts attribute this impressive ascent to sustained investor interest, driven by the group's strategic focus, fundraising efforts, and ongoing development in infrastructure and power sectors amid a surging demand for energy. "Investors are recognising the value in Adani's diversified business model, particularly as the group doubles down on fundraising efforts and project execution. Power is expected to be a major theme in the coming years as India’s demand for energy increases significantly on the back of strong domestic economic growth. We expect this trend to translate into bullish sentiment over the coming months for Adani Group stocks," said an analyst at a major domestic brokerage.

Adani Power shares took centre stage on Friday, surging 2.88 per cent and reaching a 10-month high of Rs 369.15 per share, surpassing levels not seen since November 11, 2022. The stock saw strong buying interest, reflecting positive sentiment regarding the company's operational performance and strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, four other Adani group entities posted gains on Friday, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Adani Wilmar. Adani Ports and SEZ registered a 1.86 per cent uptick in its market value, reaching a market price of Rs 825 apiece, and a market value exceeding Rs 1.78 trillion.

The company claims to have been setting new records in cargo handling operations. Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, rose by 0.39 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 2519.30 per share, with a valuation surpassing Rs 2.87 trillion.

The recent surge in the group's valuation reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen investor confidence, including fundraising activities with global partners such as GQG Partners and other potential stakeholders. Notably, GQG Partners has invested over $4 billion in five Adani Group companies over the past six months.

Financial performance

Adani's listed firms showed robust growth in the June quarter (Q1FY24). The operating profit, also known as EBITDA of Adani’s listed portfolio zoomed 42 per cent annually to Rs 23,532 crore.

The core infrastructure EBITDA registered a growth of 34 per cent annually to Rs 20,233 crore, which comprises 86 per cent of the Adani portfolio.

Adani Enterprises Limited’s infrastructure business registered an EBITDA growth of 96 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 1,718 crore, which comprises 7 per cent of its portfolio.

The group, however, is eyeing for an EBITDA of over Rs 90,000 crore in the next 2-3 years.