Adani-Hindenburg Probe: SEBI Submits Affidavit Ahead Of Supreme Court Final Hearing

Hours ahead of the final hearing of the Adani-Hindenburg matter at the Supreme Court today, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has filed an affidavit stating that the Adani companies it has been investigating since 2016 are not listed entities and were part of a cluster of 51 companies that were being analysed by the regulator.

SEBI has also said that it has reached out to 11 overseas regulators for its problem. Further, SEBI has called the nature of the 12 allegations made by the American short-seller against Adani group 'highly complex' and will require a deeper probe to justify the six month extension of time it has asked the apex court for, over and above the two months it has already been given by the court in the matter.

"Reliance sought to be placed on the investigation pertaining to GDR (Global Depository Receipts) is wholly misplaced," the five-page affidavit of the SEBI said. The regulator also added that a detailed note has been submitted to the panel investigating the matter.

The time extension SEBI had asked the Supreme court for was justified for investigation of transactions and collation of data and information from various sources including banks, financial statements of onshore and offshore entities involved in the transactions and contracts and agreement if any entered between entities already along with supporting documents.

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud in a hearing on the Adani-Hindenburg matter on Friday had stated that while SEBI will be given a time-extension, it would be only three months and not six as requested by the regulator.

The Supreme Court had given SEBI two months to look into the allegations by the Hindenburg on March 2 and was asked to cooperate with the six member speacial panel constituted to look into the matter. The panel is headed by headed by former Supreme Court judge AM Sapre and includes former SBI chairman OP Bhatt, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), veteran banker KV Kamath, Infosys co-founder Nadan Nilekani and advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan, an expert on Securities law. The Supreme court last heard the case on Friday, May 12.