Adani-Hindenburg Probe: Supreme Court Asks SEBI To File Report By August 14

The Supreme Court of India has given a three-month extension to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file their report on the Adani Group regarding the allegations made in against the group in the Hindenburg Report. The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud in a hearing on the case today said that the regulator must submit their report by August 14. SEBI was given two months to furnish a report with the Supreme court on the American short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against the Adani group.

The regulator had appealed for a six month extension for executing a deep probe, citing the some 12 allegations pointed out by the Hindenburg report as 'highly complex'. The apex court today sanctioned a three month extension for completing their investigation. The petitioners on the matter have had earlier flagged that SEBI had been investigating the Adani group since 2016, in response to which SEBI had filed a rejoinder stating that the Adani companies being investigated since 2016 in a GDR (Global Depository Receipt) matter were not listed companies and had no co-relation with the ongoing matter of the short-seller's allegations and they have reached out to 11 regulators worldwide, for their inputs.

The Supreme Court has also said that it would closely study the report by the six-member panel and hear the case again on July 11 after the summer recess. The six member special panel formed by the Supreme Court on March 2 was given two months to look into the alleged violations by the Adani group as mentioned by the Hindenburg report. The panel submitted their report in a sealed envelope on May 8. The panel is headed by headed by former Supreme Court judge AM Sapre and includes former SBI chairman OP Bhatt, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), veteran banker KV Kamath, Infosys co-founder Nadan Nilekani and advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan, an expert on Securities law.

New York based short-seller, Hindenburg Research in January, made a series of tweets and released a report with a series of allegations against the Adani group. Some allegations in the report were, the use of offshore entities to move billions of dollars into the listed Adani Group entities without the required disclosure of related party transactions; violations of SEBI rules regarding public float, listing rules and disclosures, 85% over-valuation of the group's listed companies among other allegations. The Adani group had issued a series of statements including a 413-page rebuttal dismissing the report.