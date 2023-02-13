Adani-Hindenburg Row: Centre Agrees To Form Panel To Suggest Ways To Protect Investors

In the Adani-Hindenburg case hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre has no objection to form an expert panel to suggest measures to ensure how investors are protected in future. Mehta further said SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), India's regulatory body for securities and commodity exchange market, is competent to deal with the situation.

The hearing comes after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses -- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - after a report by Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate. The Adani Group has denied all the allegations.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, has asked the Centre to come on Friday and apprise it about the remit of the committee.

By Friday, the Solicitor General will tell the apex which people will be included in the committee.

The court was hearing two PILs. The first PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari sought a direction to the Union government to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the Hindenburg report. Another PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma sought prosecution of short-seller Hindenburg Research's Nathan Anderson and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting investors and the "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group stock value in the market.