Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court Set To Hear Batch Of PILs Seeking Probe Today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PILs) on Wednesday, May 17 filed in the Adani-Hindenburg report issue. The PILs demand an investigation into the allegations made against the Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenburg.

What are the PILs about?

The PILs demand for investigation by multiple central government agencies, alleging the exploitation of innocent investors and “artificials crashing” of the Adani Group’s stock value.

Why was the SEBI plea adjourned?

Notably, the Supreme Court on May 17 will also hear a PIL on Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plea for an extension of time to submit the report. The top court on May 15 had adjourned the hearing on the SEBI plea demanding a six-month extension to wrap up the inquiry in the Hindenburg Research’s report.

The matter was adjourned by the bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chadrachud and also comprising Justices PS Narsimha and JB Pardiwala.

The SC was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that SEBI is asking for more time to complete the investigation and will require six months to do so.

According to SEBI, the probe done earlier by SEBI pertains to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) by 51 Indian listed companies, in respect of which investigation was conducted. SEBI submitted before the SC that no listed company of Adani Group was part of those 51 companies it was investigating.

“Pursuant to the completion of the investigation, appropriate enforcement actions were taken in this matter. Hence, the allegation that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating Adani since 2016 is factually baseless. I, therefore, say and submit that reliance sought to be placed on the investigation pertaining to GDRs is wholly misplaced,” read the rejoinder affidavit.

SEBI further informed the Supreme Court that in the context of an investigation into Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, it has already approached 11 overseas Regulators under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

It is pertinent to note that, on March 2, the apex court directed the capital market regulator SEBI to probe any securities law violations by the Adani Group following the Hindenburg report.