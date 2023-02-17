Adani Issue: SC Rejects Centre's Seal Cover Suggestion On Panel; 'Want Full Transparency'

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 17, refused to accept the suggestions made by the Centre in a sealed cover on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regularity measures for the stock market amid the Adani controversy.

The bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed that it wants full transparency and ruled out the possibility of any sitting judge overseeing the functioning of the proposed panel.

"Sitting (SC) judges can hear the matter and they cannot be part of the committee," CJI Chandrachud said, adding he has been encountering difficulties in setting up benches every day.

The bench, which also comprised Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, added, "We would rather not accept the sealed cover suggestions. We want to ensure transparency. In case we take your suggestions from the sealed cover, it automatically means the other party won't know."

After hearing brief submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and PIL petitioners, the apex court said that it is closing it for orders.

During an earlier hearing, the top court said that the interests of investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg issue. It also asked the Central government to consider setting up a panel headed by an ex-judge to look at strengthening the regulatory mechanism.

So far, four PILs have been filed in Supreme Court on the issue by lawyers Vishal Tiwari, ML Sharma, social activist Mukesh Kumar and Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

Tiwari demanded the Adani-Hindenburg row be probed and a high-powered committee be formed to look into it. Petitioner Jaya Thakur's lawyer, advocate Varun Thakur sought a fair probe. Another petitioner Sharma demanded an investigation against Hindenburg Research, whose report has led to shares of the Adani group plunging on the bourses.