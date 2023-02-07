Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Reports 18% Revenue Growth In 3rd Quarter

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 19% increase in 9-month FY-23 EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) on year to year basis. It reported an increase of 18% in revenue in Q3 FY23 as compared to the same quarter last year. The company said that during 9M FY23, APSEZ handled close to 24% of the country’s total cargo and retained its "leadership position of being India’s largest port operator".

"With the highest ever revenue and EBITDA over a nine-month period, ASPEZ is well placed to achieve the upper end of its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance provided for FY23," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ, in a press release.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reports 19% growth

"Continuing with our growth journey, APSEZ is targeting FY24 EBITDA of Rs 14,500-15,000 Cr. Besides an estimated capital expenditure of INR 4,000-4,500 Cr, we are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around Rs 5,000 Cr, which will significantly improve our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio and bring it closer to 2.5x by March 24," said Karan Adani.

"During 9M FY23, APSEZ handled ~24% of the country’s total cargo and retained its leadership position of being India’s largest port operator. Port EBITDA grew 20% Y-o-Y to Rs 9562 Cr, on the back of strong improvement in realizations and cargo volume growth. With a port EBITDA margin at ~70%, APSEZ continues to be one of the most profitable port companies globally. Given our increased focus of providing supply chain solutions to our customers at their doorstep, our logistics business segment is experiencing phenomenal growth. EBITDA of the logistics business segment jumped 66% Y-oY to Rs 354 Cr, supported by margin expansion of 400bps with improved utilization of assets and increased share of the GPWIS revenue stream," APSEZ said.

According to APSEZ, its ports handled cargo of 75.4 MMT during Q3 FY23 with a Y-o-Y increase of 1%. The company saw an increase in revenue for Q3 FY23 to Rs 4,786 crore which is 18% more than what it earned in Q3 FY22.

APSEZ reported that during 9M FY23, it handled 252.9 MMT of cargo which is an 8% Y-o-Y growth. "The growth in cargo volume was led by coal (+23% increase), liquid (excl. crude) (+8% increase) and containers (+5% increase). The automobile segment, though a small proportion of overall volumes, saw a 22% jump in volumes," APSEZ said in a statement.

"The non-Mundra ports volumes grew at 12% Y-o-Y while Mundra growth rate was 4%; the share of non-Mundra ports increased to 54% in the cargo basket from 52% during 9M FY22," the statement read further.