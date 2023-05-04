Adani Ports Completes Sale Of Myanmar Port For $30 Mn

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group have concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of USD 30 Mn.In May 2022, APSEZ announced signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its Myanmar Port. The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer.

Given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs, APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on “as is where is” basis. Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to USD 30 Mn. The buyer will pay the said amount to the seller within 3 business days on completing all the necessary compliance by the

Seller.

On receipt of the total transaction value, APSEZ shall transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, APSEZ stated “This exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board based on the recommendations made by the Risk Committee in OCtober 2021.”

About APSEZ:

A part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and 5 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu) representing 24% of the country's total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing two transshipment ports at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka. Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains.