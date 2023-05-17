Adani Ports Handles Highest-ever Rail Cargo Of Over 120 MMT, Set New Benchmark In FY22-23

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a flagship company of the Adani Group in a statement has claimed to have set a new benchmark by handling the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT in the financial year 2022-23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT.

"APSEZ is committed to providing end-to-end logistics. Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways, cargo handled by rail has grown by 62% YoY. Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, cementing its position as India's EXIM gateway. In FY23, APSEZ generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways.In FY23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew by 4.3% YoY," the statement said.

"Double stack loading of containers on trains ensures transportation in an energy efficient and reliable manner, reducing overall per unit cost and improving customer satisfaction. It demonstrates Mundra Port's commitment to environmentally friendly operations. The use of rail transport reduces the carbon footprint of freight transport, and the efficient handling of container trains reduces the need for additional truck transport, further reducing carbon emissions," it adds.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and 5 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and (Ennore, Karaikal and Kattupalli in Tamilnadu) representing 24% of the country's total port volumes. The company has also made some disclosures about its future expansion and said that it is developing two transshipment ports, at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka. APSEZ is a signatory for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.