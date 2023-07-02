Adani Ports, Mundra Anchors The Longest Vessel, Size Equals 4 Football Fields

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd today announced that its Mundra Port in Gujarat has anchored one of the longest container ships in the world. Mundra Port has achieved a significant accomplishment by berthing the 399 meters long and 54 meters wide vessel, MV MSC Hamburg.

The MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship built in 2015, was anchored at the Adani Ports Mundra today. According to the company, the historic event took place in the same month when the Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Adani International Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd.’s joint venture completed 10 years.

"MV MSC Hamburg is 399 metres long and 54 metres wide vessel. The vessel dimension equals 4 football fields," APSEZ said in a statement.

How big is MV MSC Hamburg?

MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship, has a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEU and the current draught (vertical distance) is reported to be 12 meters. The overall length is 399 meters, and the width is 54 meters. The Mundra Ports achieved a significant feat in the maritime transport sector by safely berthing one of the largest ships ever.

APSEZ Mundra Marine Team ensured and facilitated accurate predictions for the clearance required to berth the ship safely by factoring in all the complex conditions of the vessel and live weather conditions.

In 2021 APSEZ berthed the 13,892 TEU APL Raffles, the largest container vessel to call at any Indian port. The Singapore-registered vessel had a length of 397.88 meters and a breadth of 51 meters. The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone recorded the largest port cargo volume with 339 MMT in FY23.

The company statement reveals that the advanced infrastructure of the port reflects India’s growing maritime industry and trade development. Mundra Port’s achievement of handling 40 vessel movements in just 24 hours boasts its exceptional operational capabilities and excellent efficiency.

The port has resumed all its services after the temporary suspension of operations ordered by the government due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The container movement has once again picked pace as the port readies itself to berth vessels from various parts of the world.