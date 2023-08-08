Adani Ports Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 2,115 Crore In June Quarter

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported net profit of Rs 2,115 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, marking an increase of 83 per cent from Rs 1,158 crore during the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations rose 24 per cent to Rs 6,248 crore as against Rs 5,058 crore in the year ago period.

"Adani Ports delivered its strongest ever quarterly operating performance during Q1 FY24, with highest ever quarterly cargo volumes, revenue, EBITDA and around 200bps jump in domestic market share, despite over 50 per cent of the company’s total port capacity being adversely impacted for around 6 days due to the cyclone Biparjoy," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

During the quarter Adani Ports recorded its highest-ever quarterly port cargo volumes at 101.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) reflecting a healthy 12 per cent annual jump. Its domestic cargo volumes recorded 8 per cent annual increase, which was three times India’s cargo volume growth rate in the same period, the company said in a press release.

Adani Ports business updates

Growth in cargo volume was led by containers (+15 per cent), dry cargo (+10 per cent) and liquids excluding crude (+7 per cent). The automobile segment, though a small proportion of overall volumes, saw an 54 per cent jump in volumes

The non-Mundra domestic ports volumes grew at 17 per cent annually while Mundra volumes were down 2 per cent due to cyclone Biparjoy

The share of non-Mundra domestic ports increased to 58 per cent in the cargo basket from 53 per cent during Q1 FY23

Logistics Business

Logistics rail volumes recorded a growth of 18 per cent to 131,420 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs)

General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) cargo volumes grew by 40 per cent to 4.35 MMT

Guidance for FY2024

Cargo volumes during the period to be 370-390 MMT

Revenue for the period to be Rs 24,000-25,000 crore

EBIDTA for the period to be Rs 14,500-15,000 crore

Net Debt to EBITDA to be reduced to 2.5 times

Capex for the period to be Rs 4,000-4,500 crore

Adani Ports shares fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 784.50, underperforming the Sensex which was down 0.2 per cent. Adani Ports was among the top losers in the 50-share Nifty index.

