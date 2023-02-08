Adani Share Price Swing No Public Emergency: Sociologist Salvatore Babones Tells Arnab

Sociologist Salvatore Babones said the fluctuation in Adani Group share prices is a private misfortune and not a public emergency. Professor Babones, who teaches sociology at the University of Sydney, joined Arnab Goswami on The Debate at 10 on Republic TV on Wednesday. Babones' comment comes at a time when Opposition parties have continued to stall Parliament over the Adani mess even though Adani Group shares seem to be on their way to staging a recovery.

Professor Babones said, "If you look at the last couple of years in the US stock market, we have seen many companies lose a similar amount of market value as Adani has lost. This is to say that Adani has gone back about one year, I mean its flagship has gone back about one year in terms of its market gains. We have seen this happen in the last couple of years to companies like Disney, Netflix, Microsoft, Meta, and Facebook."

'The drop in share price may be a big problem for many but...'

Prof Babones cited the example of the Life Insurance Corporation, and said, "The question of LIC being invested in Adani, and having lost money on that investment in the past few weeks may be entirely true. But it is entirely appropriate for a long-term investor like LIC to be invested in relatively illiquid securities that are in something like a family company or a closely held company."

The Professor added, "The idea of this kind of investment is that they can invest for a very long term which is to say that they have their investments match the maturation profile of their insurance policies which are over the period of 20-30 years."

Prof Babones further said that the drop in share prices may be a problem for many people, not at least for Gautam Adani himself, and reiterated that it 'does not make it a national emergency, but simply a matter of market volatility that happens around the world'.

Adani share price decline in a private misfortune and not a public emergency: @sbabones, Professor of Sociology in University of Sydney, joins Arnab #LIVE from Sydney on The Debate #ArnabVsConspirators pic.twitter.com/MpLJjxOsxu — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2023

'This form of corporate governance is widespread'

Giving the example of Europe's largest company LV, Prof Babones said, "Bernard Arnault of the Arnault family own almost half of the company. They own more than 60 per cent of the shares. They have sixty subsidiaries in which they own various proportions and members of that family serve in that company."

The Professor concluded that this form of corporate governance is widespread in the developed world as well as India.

Was it a conspiracy?

Opining on whether or not it is a conspiracy, Prof Babones said, "I cannot tell you whether or not there is a conspiracy, but what I can tell you is that if there's a conspiracy, it is not working. We have pretty good social science data on that."

"For example during the farmers' protest, we have pretty good data that proves not the poor farmers of India but the richest of the rich farmers were protesting in Punjab and Haryana," he added, listing several other examples such as the CAA & NRC protest.