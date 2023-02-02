Adani Stresses On Validation From ‘international Partnerships’ Post FPO Cancellation

Adani Enterprises Chairman Gautam Adani stressed on the validation of ‘international partnerships’ after scrapping the company's Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) amid stock fluctuation.

In his first video response, Adani stated that the strongest validation of a company comes from its partnership with several international entities that have been built over the years. He thanked the institutions, investors, and stakeholders for providing unflinching support to the FPO despite the volatility in the market and hoped to maintain it in the coming time.

Adani said, "We have a strong focus on ESG & every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles comes from the several international partnerships that we have built across our different entities. I take this opportunity to thank our investment bankers, institutional investors and stakeholders from within and outside the country for giving unflinching support to the FPO."

He further said, "Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the company, its business, and the management have been extremely reassuring and humbling for all of us. We are very confident that we will continue to get support in the future also. Thank you again for putting your trust in us."

Gautam Adani stated that the FPO withdrawal may have surprised many, but the decision was taken by the board as it would have been 'morally incorrect' to proceed with it.

"After a fully subscribed FPO, yesterday's decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many but considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, our board strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO. In my humble journey of over four decades as an entrepreneur, I have been blessed to receive overwhelming support from all stakeholders and particularly the investor community. It is important for me to confess that whatever little I have achieved in life is due to the faith and trust reposed by them," he said.

Adani Group calls off FPO citing 'unprecedented situation'

Despite the Rs 20,000 crore share sale of Adani's flagship firm being fully subscribed, the group called off its FPO on Wednesday, February 1. The decision was taken by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting in the interest of its subscribers. As many as 4.62 crore shares were sought against an offer of 4.55 crore.

Following the move, Gautam Adani, in a statement said, "The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business, and its management have been extremely reassuring and humbling Thank you."