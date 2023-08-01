Billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani Total Gas on Tuesday, August 1, reported net profit of Rs 150.22 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, marking an increase 8.56 per cent from Rs 138.37 crore during the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations 18.5 per cent to Rs 1,135.35 crore as against Rs 1,110.21 crore in the year ago period.

During the quarter its CNG volume increased by 18 per cent annually on account of reduction in CNG prices along with network expansion of CNG stations. PNG volume decreased by 6 per cent due to lower offtake by consumers due to lower alternative fuel prices.

Despite increase in volume, revenue from operations increased marginally due to reduction in sales price as Adani Total Gas passed through the reduction in domestic gas prices as per the revised pricing formula approved by government, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Strong EBITDA growth

Adani Total Gas’ EBITDA also known as operating profit increased by 12 per cent on account of higher volume, cost optimisation and maintaining a balanced price strategy, the company added.

“In the beginning of the quarter effective April 2023, CGD industry saw key support from government of India notifying the stability of APM prices with floor and cap which helped ATGL to reduce the prices of PNG and CNG making it more affordable for end consumers to opt for cleaner fuel as their preferred choice. Despite challenges emerging from softening of alternate fuels, Team ATGL achieved excellent physical and financial results with significant increase in infrastructure reach, augmentation of volume and highest ever EBIDTA. With the continued constructive policy support to CGD industry coming from Government, we are confident the further growth in infra numbers and volume shall gain momentum in spreading CGD network across all our 33 Geographical Areas,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas.

Adani Total Gas shares ended 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 660 after reporting June quarter earnings.