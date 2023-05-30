Adani Transmission's Net Profit Rises 86% To Rs 440 Crore In March Quarter 

Billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani Transmission, the country's largest private power transmission and distribution company, reported net profit of Rs 440 crore for quarter ending March 2023, marking an upside of 86 per cent from Rs 237 crore during the same quarter last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing post market hours on Monday.

Its revenue from operations, which includes revenue from power generation, transmission and distribution business, advanced 24 per cent to Rs 3,179 crore compared with Rs 2,556 crore during the same period a year ago.

“The exceptional resilience of the Adani Group’s business model has once again been validated by our strong financial performance,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

“We are leaders in the transmission and distribution space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance, and asset development. Adani Transmission is well positioned to deliver exponential growth, and we are working towards fulfilling our nation’s massive electricity needs and strengthening our position as a world class utility. We are accelerating the transition to a sustainable and reliable grid and are committed to our pursuit of energizing and ensuring continuous and reliable power supply across all regions through our assets in India. Our focus remains strong on cashflow generation, operational excellence, and governance,” Adani added.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) or operating profit increased to Rs 1,706 crore in the fourth quarter, up 23 per cent annually . EBITDA for the full financial year 2023 increased 11 per cent to Rs 6,101 crore.

Transmission business revenue growth in the last quarter of the previous fiscal was driven by newly commissioned lines, and distribution revenue increased on account of a consistent uptick in energy demand, the Mumbai-based company said in a press release.

During the quarter, transmission EBITDA grew by 9 per cent to Rs 872 crore and distribution EBITDA jumped 43 per cent to Rs 834 crore, Adani Transmission added.

Profit after tax in the transmission business grew 11 per cent to Rs 221 crore, and distribution profit jumped to Rs 218 crore marking an upside of 478 per cent annually, aided by a mid-term true-up order by the regulator, Adani transmission said.

Adani Transmission shares were trading 1.6 per cent lower at Rs 819.20 after it reported March quarter earnings, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.24 per cent.