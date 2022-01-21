Adani Wilmar Fixes IPO Price Band At Rs 218-230 Per Share; Issue Date, Lot Size & More

The price band of Adani Wilmar has been fixed are Rs 218-230 per equity share, the company said on Friday. Adani Wilmar IPO will open for subscription on January 27 and will be live till January 31. The FMCG giant plans to raise Rs 3,600 crore to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

The Adani Wilmar IPO, which markets its edible oils and food products under the Fortune brand, comprises fresh issues of shares and there will not be any secondary offering. During a virtual briefing, Adani Wilmar CEO and Managing Director (MD) Angshu Mallick said that the company will focus on increasing its market share in the edible oil segment and grow food business.

"We are one of the fastest-growing food and FMCG companies," he said while expressing confidence in becoming the biggest in this space in the coming years. He informed that edible oil contributes 65% of its business in volume terms and the remaining comes from food and other segments.

Adani Wilmar IPO price, lot size, GMP, share allotment and all key details

IPO date: January 27-January 31

Adani Wilmar IPO Price band: Rs 218-Rs 230 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 3,600 crore

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment date: Likely on February 3

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date: Likely February 8 on BSE and NSE

50% of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors. Post-IPO, the public shareholding will be around 12% and the remaining 88% will be equally held by the two promoters- Adani group and Singapore's Wilmar group.

At present, six Adani group companies are listed on the domestic bourses. Apart from Adani Enterprises, other listed ones are Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adami Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Apart from cooking oil, Adami Wilmar sells food products like rice, sugar and wheat flour. It also sells non-food products like handwash, soap and sanitisers.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the book running lead managers to the issue.