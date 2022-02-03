Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Details: How To Check Allotment Status And Date; Link Inside

On the second day of the bidding process, January 31, Adani Wilmar’s initial public offering (IPO) had bagged a strong investor response. Monday, 31 January was the last bidding day for the Adani Wilmar IPO which is a complete fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 3,600 crore. Meanwhile, the allotment date has been fixed for February 3, 2022. The allotment status is currently the main focus of the investors and here is how it can be checked through the BSE website:

You can check in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx click on ‘Equity’

Under ‘Issue Name’ select Adani Wilmar Ltd.

After applying for the shares, enter the Application number received

Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’

Click on ‘Search’

The allotment status will be shown on your screen

Alternate options to check:

You can also go to the direct link of Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status online by entering the PAN details.

Adani Wilmar

The company deals in various cooking oils and other edible products such as wheat flour, soya products, basmati rice, etc. under the Fortune brand, has cut its IPO size to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier. It is a 50:50 joint venture company between Gautam Adani-led Adani group and Singapore’s Wilmar group.

The IPO had open for subscription on January 27, 2022 and closed on January 31, 2022.

Other details:

The price band of Adani Wilmar IPO: Rs 218-Rs 230 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 3,600 crore

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment date: Likely on February 3

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date: Likely February 8 on BSE and NSE

What experts had shared on subscription

Hem Securities had published its report on Adani Wilmar and the research firm had recommended to “subscribe” the IPO. In the report dated 25 January, Hem Securities had said that Adani Wilmar, “has differentiated and diversified product portfolio with market-leading brands. Also, the company is one of India’s leading consumer product companies with leadership in edible oil and packaged food business along with strong raw material sourcing capabilities & integrated business model with well-established operational infrastructure and strong manufacturing capabilities.” Even analysts at Ventura Securities gave “subscribe” rating on Adani Wilmar IPO with a 24-month price target of Rs 468.8 per share.