Adani Wilmar IPO Date, Price Band, Grey Market Premium And Other Details

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giant Adani Wilmar Ltd is eyeing a major debut in the Indian Capital Market and its Initial Public Offering (IPO) is closer than ever. Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Gautam Adani's Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar, had filed its DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for around Rs 4,500 crore IPO, earlier in August. The Adani Wilmar IPO is now expected to hit the market in the coming weeks.

Adani Wilmar IPO date

The FMCG food company offers a diverse range of industry essentials and kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar and oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives, and de-oiled cakes. Adani Wilmar IPO date is yet to be announced after its proposal was approved. As per market reports, the offering is expected to roll out for subscription by the end of December 2021.

Adani Wilmar IPO price band

Adani Wilmar IPO price band will look to aggregate up to Rs 4,500.00 Cr with its initial offering. The issue price, which will be up for sale for a face value of Rs 1 per equity share, is yet to be decided. Market experts expect the Grey Market Premium of the offering to be positive as the company continuously recorded growth in ints profit in the past years. As of March 2021, the company held assets worth Rs 1,33,266 and had a revenue of Rs 3,71,956. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 7,276 after tax as compared to Rs 4,608 in 2020 and Rs 3,755 in 2019.

Adani Wilmar IPO: About Adani Wilmar

The company defines itself as "one of the few large FMCG food companies in India to offer most of the essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. Our products are offered under a diverse range of brands across a broad price spectrum and cater to different customer groups."

According to its website, Adani Wilmar's vision is to be a "leading agribusiness company committed to sustainably deliver safe, nutritious and quality agricultural commodity and food through innovation, highest standards of environmental, social and governance practices, and the creation of livelihoods in communities in which we operate to deliver long term value to all our stakeholders."

Image: Twitter