Last Updated:

Adani Wilmar Share Listing Today: Check How Investors Can Directly See The Share Price

Adani Wilmar shares are set to list on the D-street today as a debut. It shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list on the 'B' group.

Written By
Digital Desk
Adani Wilmar

Image: @Charu_Sukhla-Twitter


After being all set to debut on the D-Street, Adani Wilmar shares are set to list on the bourses today, February 8. It will be listed on both stock exchanges BSE and NSE informed the BSE notice. According to the notice, the equity shares of Adani Wilmar Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of ‘B’ group of securities in a special pre-open session. Ahead of share listing, Adani Wilmar's share price has risen in the grey market.

Investors can check the live share price on BSE India's website. They can visit the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/adani-wilmar-ltd/awl/543458/

Subscription Status of Adani Wilmar IPO

With 12.3 crore shares on offer, Adani Wilmar IPO attracted bids for 212.9 crore shares. According to exchange data, this is a subscription of 17.4 times. As per the market observers, Adani Wilmar IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30. However, all eyes lie on how shares of the seventh Adani group company to list on the share markets, will perform in a volatile market. The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 5.7 times and 56.3 times respectively. The quota meant for retail investors was booked 3.9 times.

READ | Vedant Fashions IPO subscribed 21 pc on Day 2 of offer

Adani Wilmar IPO 

On Friday, Edible oil major Adani Wilmar finalised the issue price of its Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 230 per share. In a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises said Adani Wilmar has finalised the issue price for the equity shares at Rs 230 apiece. The price band of the IPO was Rs 218-230 per share.  

READ | LIC IPO coming soon: How can policyholders register for LIC IPO? Details here

The company, which deals in various cooking oils and other edible products such as wheat flour, soya products, basmati rice, etc. under the Fortune brand, has cut its IPO size to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier. It is a 50:50 joint venture company between Gautam Adani-led Adani group and Singapore’s Wilmar group.

READ | Adani Wilmar finalises IPO issue price at Rs 230/share

According to stock market experts, the fundamentals of Adani Wilmar Limited are quite strong and its brands are easily available in the FMCG retail outlets. It is also predicted that a reasonable debut of Adani Wilmar shares and expected up to 15 percent listing premium. They said that Adani Wilmar shares may open at around ₹250 to ₹260 per equity share range.

READ | Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Details: How to check Allotment Status and Date; Link inside
READ | Draft LIC IPO prospectus to be filed by next week, issue in March: DIPAM Secretary
Tags: Adani Wilmar, Adani Wilmar Listing, Adani Wilmar Share Price
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND