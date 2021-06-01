Adar Poonawala Named Chairman Of Magma Fincorp, New Management Announced

The Poonawala Group on Monday announced major changes in the management structure for Magma Fincorp which it had taken over for Rs 3,456 crore. The new changes pertain to appointing a new chairman, managing director, and chief executive. The Adar Poonawala-controlled Rising Sun Holdings, the financial services arm of the pharma giant had completed the acquisition of the city-based non-bank lender earlier this month.

Adar Poonawala named Chairman of Magma Fincorp

The board of Magma has now appointed Adar Poonawalla as the Chairman while Abhay Bhutada has been named as the Managing Director. Bhutada currently holds the office of Chief Executive of the Poonawala Finance. In addition, Vijay Deshwal, a seasoned banker with a track record of over two decades, will take over as the Chief Executive of Magma Fincorp from July, according to a statement.

New Leadership at Magma Fincorp Limited, Mr. @adarpoonawalla takes charge as Chairman of the Company. Magma has also appointed Mr. Abhay Bhutada as the Managing Director.

Mr. Vijay Deshwal, a seasoned banker, will take charge as CEO at Magma Fincorp from the first week of July. pic.twitter.com/XueNCGFCB5 — Magma Fincorp Ltd (@MagmaFincorpLtd) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sanjay Chamria will continue as the firm's Vice Chairman and will guide the new team during the transition, the company said. Deshwal who currently works as a business head at the ICICI Bank is responsible for its services sector, including new-age businesses and driving the liability strategy for the corporate ecosystem. In addition to this, he will also be the Group Chief Executive Officer of Poonawalla Group's financial services business.

"The changes reflect Magma's transition into the next phase of growth and the ongoing commitment to achieving better corporate governance standards," the statement said.

With its acquisition, Magma's balance sheet has been strengthened significantly through the equity infusion, with the tier-1 capital adequacy ratio standing at 66.8 per cent and leverage at 1.3 times as of May 15. The firm also informed that more thanks will be on board in the leadership team by the second quarter. Additionally, a rebranding has also been planned in order to make Magma a Poonawalla Group firm. So far, Magma has improved its operating performance in the financial year 2020-21 and reported an increase in NIMs, reduction in operating expense ratios, and cost of funds.

The company had reported an Rs 863.58 crore net loss on a standalone basis in the March quarter as against Rs 17.36 crore profit in the December 2020 quarter and Rs 4.11 crore a year ago. For the full year to March 2021, its losses amounted to Rs 748.76 crore as against a net income of Rs 81.78 crore in the financial year 2019-20. This was attributed to the one-time incremental write-off of Rs 274 crore, and an overlay provision of Rs 621 crore, aggregating to a one-time credit loss of Rs 895 crore for the year.

Moreover, disbursals have been lower resulting in a lower AUM to Rs 14,225 crore. Even so, with a capital infusion of Rs 3,456 crore, Magma is poised to usher in a period of growth and superior risk-return ratios and RoA and RoE, it said. The company has heavily written off dud assets resulting in gross NPAs and net NPAs declining from 6.4 per cent to 3.7 per cent and from 4.2 per cent to 1.2 per cent, respectively, in the financial year 2020-21.

Prudent provisioning led to a sharply higher provision coverage ratio for doubtful assets at 68.6 per cent from 36.5 per cent in the financial year 2019-20 and overall coverage ratio going up to 9.5 per cent from 4.4 per cent, which is one of the highest in the industry.

About Magma Fincorp

Magma offers a bouquet of financial products including commercial finance, agri finance, SME finance, mortgage finance, and general insurance across its 297 branches spanning 21 states and had 5.4 million customers and a loan book of Rs 14,225 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

With PTI Inputs