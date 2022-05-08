Adar Poonawalla Reaches Out To Elon Musk; Suggests Tesla Boss To Invest In India

In a key development, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) reached out to Tesla CEO and world's richest person Elon Musk, asking the tech mogul to manufacture Tesla automobiles in India. Poonawalla's plea comes days after Musk's recent acquisition of microblogging major Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla tagged the Tesla boss and suggested he invest in manufacturing high-quality large-scale Tesla cars in India. "Hey Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make", he tweeted.

Earlier last month, Elon Musk bagged the deal and purchased one of the largest social media platforms in a $44 billion deal, further adding it to his business empire.

Tesla were close to manufacturing in India

Notably, Tesla cars, which are manufactured under Musk-owned Tesla motors, were close to manufacturing in India's Karnataka. Apart from that, other states including Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have also approached Musk to make investments in their states.

Tesla cars are in huge demand in India, however, CEO Musk had already clarified that a lot of challenges are in the way before foraying into the Indian market. While responding to a Twitter user's query on the Tesla launch in India, Musk said earlier, "We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country! Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India."

India willing to welcome Tesla manufacturing

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while speaking at an event last month, asserted that India has no problem if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture Tesla cars in the country. "It is a very easy alternative, if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all the competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost", he said as quoted by ANI.

"He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari added further assuring full support of the central government.

Image: Twitter/@Adar_Poonawalla/AP