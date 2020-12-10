Adnani Group denies buying food grains from farmers; says 'only manage storage for FCI'

Taking to Twitter, Adani Group issued a clarification stating that it does not buy food grains from farmers and only manages the storage for the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The statement further added that FCI controls the 'procurement and movement' of food grains for the Public Distribution System. This statement came after the Adani Group's name cropped up amid the farmers' protest and it was alleged that the farm laws were made in order to favour 'Ambani and Adani' (a colloquial Opposition reference for big businesses)

"The company has no role in deciding the volume of storage as well as pricing of grain as it only a service/ infrastructure provider for the FCI. We do not own any food grains procured from farmers and are in no way connected to the pricing of grains. Using ongoing issues for mudslinging is a clear attempt to not only tarnish the reputation of a responsible corporate but also misguide public opinion and hurt their sentiment," said Adani Group in the official statement.

"Commitment to Nation building"

This statement came in response of a video posted by a YouTube channel and in certain quarters accusing the Adani group of building grain storage facilities and using them to store or rather hoard food grains and sell them at a higher price at open markets later. Expressing displeasure and shock, Adani Group refuted the claims and urged the people to stop spreading and believing in fake news and 'fact check' it first. The company also condemned the use of words like 'goons' for a 'team of professionals fulfilling their duty with a commitment to nation-building'.

Farmers-Centre scheduled talks cancelled

The Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government's offer of amendments in the new agricultural laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue. Meanwhile, the Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind.

A five-member delegation that included former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury met the President seeking a repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital, amid the continued political hijacking of the protest.

