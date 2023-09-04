Adoption Of Regulations To Impact Commercial Vehicle Prices By 10-12%: ICRA Report

ICRA report: The adoption of multiple forthcoming regulatory specifications could lead to a 10-12 per cent increase in commercial vehicle prices, according to rating agency ICRA. In its report on the Indian commercial vehicle industry, ICRA highlighted the rapid transformations taking place in the domestic automotive sector, with a growing focus on implementing emissions standards, safety systems, and other regulations to align with major automotive markets globally.

The report emphasised that the commercial vehicle (CV) sector is a key focus due to its significant contribution to vehicular emissions in India. It also noted that mandatory standards for driver comfort and safety could greatly improve driving conditions and road safety.

ICRA pointed out that there have been several recent regulatory interventions in the industry, including the swift adoption of stringent emissions standards and safety and comfort standards like advanced braking systems (ABS), speed limiting devices (SLD), and cabin blowers. While these changes may lead to an estimated cumulative price increase of 10-12 per cent as they are implemented, the benefits in terms of vehicle safety, driver comfort, and export potential to developed markets, among others, are expected to outweigh the cost.

Proposed regulatory changes

The report highlighted various proposed regulatory changes, including the mandatory installation of air-conditioners (ACs) in driver cabins starting from January 1, 2025. It also mentioned other standards like blind spot information systems, advanced emergency braking systems, roll-over protection systems, and driver alert systems, all aimed at enhancing road safety and minimising accidents.

Additionally, ICRA noted the introduction of regulations requiring the fitment of fire detection, alarm, and suppression systems, particularly for school buses and inter-city buses, starting from October 1, 2023.

The automotive industry in India is evolving rapidly, driven by a push for cleaner emissions, enhanced safety, and improved driver comfort, with the commercial vehicle sector playing a crucial role in these developments.

