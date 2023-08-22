Aeroflex Industries IPO Oversubscribed 6.69 Times On Day 1

Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless steel flexible hose manufacturer Aeroflex Industries saw strong demand on the first day of subscription, with the offering being oversubscribed 6.69 times. According to NSE data, the Rs 351 crore IPO received bids for 15,52,35,730 shares against the 2,32,17,667 shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor category saw a subscription of 14.05 times, while the portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 6.67 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.17 times.

Aeroflex Industries IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.75 crore equity shares. The price range for the offer is set at Rs 102-108 per share. The company reported raising nearly Rs 104 crore from anchor investors. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards debt repayment, funding working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and acquisitions for inorganic growth. The company's equity shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE. Pantomath Capital Advisors is managing the IPO.

About Aeroflex Industries

Founded in 1993, Aeroflex Industries Limited, previously known as Suyog Intermediates Private Limited, is a manufacturer and supplier specialising in environmentally friendly metallic flexible flow solution products.

The company's product range includes various types of hoses, such as braided hoses, unbraided hoses, solar hoses, gas hoses, vacuum hoses, and interlock hoses, along with hose assemblies like lancing hose assemblies, jacketed hose assemblies, and more. They also offer products like exhaust connectors, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) tubes, expansion bellows, compensators, and associated end fittings. The company boasts an extensive product portfolio featuring over 1,700 distinct product stock-keeping units (SKUs) as of March 31, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)