Aeroflex Industries Shares Make Stellar Debut On Stock Markets, List At 83% Premium

Aeroflex Industries shares made an impressive debut on the stock exchanges, listing with a significant premium of 83 per cent over its issue price of Rs 108. The stock started trading at Rs 197.40 on the BSE, marking a substantial increase of 82.8 per cent, while on the NSE, it debuted at Rs 190, indicating a notable uptick of 76 per cent.

Subscription and funds raised

Aeroflex Industries successfully raised Rs 351 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription from August 22 to August 24. The company offered its shares at a price range of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share, and interested investors could bid for a minimum of 130 equity shares, with increments in multiples thereof.

The IPO of Aeroflex Industries witnessed a subscription rate of 97.11 times. Qualified institutional bidders showed overwhelming interest, oversubscribing their portion by an astounding 194.73 times. Non-institutional investors also participated enthusiastically, oversubscribing their segment by 126.13 times. Retail investors demonstrated significant demand, subscribing to their allocated quota 34.41 times.

The robust subscription numbers for Aeroflex Industries have translated into a strong grey market premium (GMP) for its shares. The stock has been trading at a premium of around Rs 70–75 per share over its issue price in the unofficial market, indicating positive market sentiment and suggesting a promising debut for the company when it lists.

About the company

Based in Mumbai, Aeroflex Industries is a manufacturer and supplier of metallic flexible flow solution products that serve global markets. The company's exports to more than 80 countries, including prominent regions like Europe and the US, contribute to 80 percent of its revenue.

In the fiscal year 2023, Aeroflex Industries achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs 269.4 crore from its operations and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 30.1 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)