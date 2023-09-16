Aesthetics Market To Boost India's Medical Tourism, Expected To Reach USD 2.67 Billion

The Indian medical aesthetic devices market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28 percent is expected to reach US dollar 2.67 billion by 2028, a report suggests. Not only this, the India anti-aging market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9 percent from 2023 to 2028, further boosting India’s thriving medical tourism industry. Surprisingly, the growth in the market is a result of factors like increasing obesity prevalence, which is projected to reach over 16 percent by 2040.

Reports suggest that the medical tourism industry of India, which is ranked 10th globally underscores India’s growing appeal as a medical value travel destination, offering high-quality care at cost-effective rates. Talking about growth in the Indian medical aesthetic devices market, President of the Indian Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, Chytra Anand, "The growth will be driven by factors like increasing obesity prevalence, which is projected to reach over 16 percent by 2040, leading to a surge in demand for body sculpting and cellulite treatment procedures."

Aesthetic, anti-ageing medicine is witnessing surge in popularity, says expert

Adding to it, she said while addressing the first edition of Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Medicine World Congress India 2023, that the launch of AMWC India serves as an essential platform for medical professionals and stakeholders to explore and leverage these emerging opportunities.

Putting forth his thoughts, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, said, “The field of aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine is currently witnessing an unparalleled surge in popularity, driven by the influential endorsement of celebrities, advancements in technology, and the growing emphasis on the desire to age gracefully or even reverse its effects. These treatments offer swift, cost-effective, and enduring results while posing minimal risk.”

The Indian market stakeholders are moving forward with an objective to convene industry leaders and cutting-edge exhibitors to shape the trajectory of aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine in India, which includes highlighting of prominent trends such as botox and fillers, PRP, micro-needling, chemical peels, laser treatments, body sculpting, and others.