Aether Industries Surges To 52-week High On License Agreement With Saudi Aramco 

Shares of speciality and fine chemical manufacturer Aether Industries surged after it signed a license agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company for commercialisation of the sustainable converge Polyols Technology.

Aether's shares opened at Rs 1,020.15 on Friday and surged as much as 7.53 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,055 on the BSE.

“We are excited to partner with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company to take the next step forward in furthering the commercialisation of converge polyols. After working for several years collaboratively towards the development of the manufacturing technology for the Converge platform, we are happy to be chosen to commercialize the Converge polyols. This agreement today formalizes the next step and initiates Aether’s activities towards the commercialization of these sustainable Polyols," said Dr Aman Desai, Director of Aether Industries.

"This is a distinct series of polyols with promising applications in the field of CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers). These novel polyols have significant commercialisation and revenue potential. In addition, the CASE polyol market size is more than 10,000 KTA, which represents the commercialisation and revenue potential of these novel polyols. They are targeted for 850 KTA (850,000 MT per year) with a CAGR of 5 per cent," Desai added.

The technology of the converge platform would enable the production of more sustainable polyols with up to 40 per cent carbon dioxide by weight.

"Our respective teams have worked collaboratively for many years towards the manufacturing technology development of these polyols. The Converge platform has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint compared to industry standard polyols, and this license agreement intends to build on the collaborative work done so far to find performance-enhancing and sustainable alternatives in the CASE industry," said Abdullah S. Dhuwaihi, CEO of the chemical manufacturer in a press release.

Aether's shares were trading at Rs 1,013.20, up 3.18 per cent rise from the previous close, as of 1:55 PM on the BSE.