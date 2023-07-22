Africa And Asia Ministers Unite For Affordable Energy Access

Ministers from Africa and Asia have recommitted to exploring collaborative opportunities to advance access to affordable energy for their growing populations.

Ministers also spoke of advancing the just energy transition agenda in their respective countries by building a south-south knowledge-sharing network, a press statement issued after the meeting said.

Ministers met on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) to share best practices and learnings in policy and regulatory design, technology co-development and transfer, scale-up and deployment of renewables, and private sector investment in energy infrastructure.

"The countries present pledged to work closer together to shape home-grown initiatives and promote more sustainable and equitable economic growth. Moreover, the countries devised ways to engage in the global development architecture, going beyond their traditional role as recipients and contributing their energy and successful development experience for the benefit of the entire world," it said.

Ministers reiterated that the countries in developing regions continue to play an increasingly important role in the world economy, and closer cooperation will enable them to engage better in global policy debates and shape the international agenda.

Green technology collaboration

Through the India G20 Presidency, countries promised to work with the G20 to close energy access gaps, promote energy efficiency, accelerate the adoption of clean technologies, and catalyse sustainable and concessional long-term finance for equitable transitions.

The 4th Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) of the G20, taking place in Goa, seeks to provide an impetus to the priority of a clean energy transition within the G20 and beyond.

The Powering Progress in the Global South session was hosted by the T20 Secretariat, ORF, and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

"The Global South faces the challenge of addressing the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability. Biofuels, biogas, and green hydrogen hold great potential for energy sustainability, and the scope for experience sharing in the Global South is immense," said Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

India and Africa share similar challenges, opportunities and developmental aspirations, making them natural partners.

They must foster collaborative efforts to promote sustainable development, drive economic growth, and achieve a more prosperous and resilient future for their citizens and economies. One crucial aspect will be to ensure a stable and sustainable energy supply, enhance energy security and eliminate energy poverty.