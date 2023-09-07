After 450% Surge In Mazagon Dock Shares, Analysts Say Valuations Still Comfortable

The country’s leading shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder has surged a whopping 451 per cent or over 5 times from Rs 379 to Rs 2,088.85, in a matter of one year, making it one of the best performing stocks of the year. The stock has skyrocketed from 52-week low of Rs 379 on the back of government’s impetus to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing and making India as one of the global hubs in defence manufacturing. On top of these initiatives strong order book of the company has led to investors place bullish bets on the stock.

On Thursday, September 7, the stock rose as much as 9.65 per cent in intraday deals.

The company had a strong order book at the end of financial year March 2023 with total order book standing at Rs 38,775 crore. During the previous financial year Mazagon Dock delivered one ship and one submarine to Indian Navy and it was granted two patents.

The company clocked net profit of Rs 1,073 crore on revenue of Rs 7,827 crore.

Mazagon Dock valuation concerns

With today’s surge in stock price Mazagon Dock's market capitalisation crossed Rs 41,000 crore sparking valuation concerns among investors.

Vaibhav Kaushik, research analyst at GCL Broking said, "As we can see stock is trading at all time high but at these levels stock looks overbought on a technical basis. But if we see on a valuation basis there is still comfort as the company has more than five years of order visibility and the flow of orders can increase going ahead."

Highlighting measures undertaken by government to reform the defence space, market expert Ravi Singh said there is much more to happen in defence amid upcoming G20 summit.

“The Indian defence sector has experienced significant reforms, leading to improved efficiency, self-reliance, and capabilities. In view of the upcoming G20 summit, there is much more to happen in these defence stocks. Mazagon Dock outlook is positive from a medium to long term perspective with a possibility of it touching levels of Rs 2,250 per share in the near term,” Singh said.

During the financial year 2022-23 Mazagon Dock delivered Second Ship of Project Destroyer (P15B), Mormugao on November 24, 2022, ffth Scorpene Submarine of Project 75, Vagir was delivered to the Indian Navy on December 20, 2022 and sxth Scorpene Submarine of Project 75 Vagsheer was launched on April 20, 2022.

As of 1:36 pm, Mazagon Dock shares traded 9.24 per cent higher at Rs 2,081, outperforming the Sensex which was trading on a flat note.

