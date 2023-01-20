After Big Tech Giants, Wipro Fires Hundreds Of Freshers & Employees Over Poor Performance

Amid the ongoing layoffs by big tech giants, Wipro, one of the top five IT companies in India, terminated hundreds of fresher employees over their poor performance after an internal test took place. However, official numbers have not been released by the company.

It is important to note that Wipro saw a sharp decline in its hiring process in the third quarter of this financial year. Releasing its quarterly earnings recently, Wipro reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended December to Rs 3,053 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago.

Wipro is an Indian multinational company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Wipro last year touched a record of Rs 3 trillion in market capitalisation after TCS and Infosys and became the third Indian company to do so.

Big tech companies to layoff thousands of employees

In a big development, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to his company’s employees on Friday announced that Google plans to lay off nearly 12,000 employees.

"I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in the email.

Microsoft is also planning to layoff around 10,000 employees by the end of the third fiscal quarter of 2023 owing to 'macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities'.

Apart from this, other tech companies such as Meta and Twitter also laid off thousands of employees. In the first major round of layoffs, the parent company of Facebook, Meta laid off nearly 11,000 employees in November 2022. Meanwhile, 3,700 Twitter employees were also fired by Twitter boss Elon Musk soon after he took over the micro-blogging platform.