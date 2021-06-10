After BigBasket, Tata Group Acquires Stakes In 1MG To Build 'Super App'

In a key development, Tata Sons through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Digital on Thursday made a big acquisition in the digital health startup 1MG. The investment is in line with the Group’s vision of creating a digital ecosystem that addresses the consumer needs across categories, in a manner similar to Amazon.com Inc, Walmart's Flipkart, and Reliance Industries.

Confirming the news, CEO of Tata Digital Pratik Pal, “The investment strengthens Tata’s ability to provide superior customer experience and high-quality healthcare products & services in e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology-led platform." Prashant Tandon, co-founder & CEO, 1MG, also joined Pal in confirming the news, and said, "This marks a significant milestone in our journey to make high-quality healthcare products & services accessible to customers across India."

While both the companies have kept mum about the financial exchanges, reports suggest that 1mg has received over $220 million in primary and secondary investments by Tata Digital for a 55 percent stake.

Tata Sons Acquires BigBasket With 64.3% Stake Purchase

This comes a couple of weeks after Tata Digital acquired a 64.3% majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket. Back then, Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital had said, "Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual's consumption basket in India, and Bigbasket is India's largest e-grocery player, fits in perfectly with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome Bigbasket as a part of Tata Digital," while Hari Menon, co-founder, and CEO of BigBasket had said, "As a part of the Tata ecosystem, we would be able to build a stronger consumer connect and accelerate our journey."

Tata Group to launch a digital consumer ecosystem

Since September last year, rumours were rife that the Tata Group was planning to launch an integrated e-commerce platform, and the same was proved correct by the official statement released by the company. "Tata Group is building a digital consumer ecosystem addressing consumer needs across categories in a unified manner." Reasoning out its acquisition of shares of BigBasket, an online food and grocery platform, which is an integral part of any e-commerce platform, the group stated, "Accordingly, this acquisition presents an attractive opportunity for Tata Group in its overall vision of creating a digital ecosystem."

It is pertinent to mention here that the group already had in its ownership Qmin (a food delivery platform), Tata CLiq (lifestyle online shopping site), and Croma (an electronics store) before it acquired shares of BigBasket (Grocery selling app) and as per reports, it is going to integrate all of this and create a 'super' app in the financial year 2022.

(Credits-@Tandon_Prashant/@TCS_NA/@1MGOfficial/@Tatacompanies/Twitter)