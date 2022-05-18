After Cement & Digital Services, Adani Group Forays Into Healthcare; Incorporates AHVL

Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Limited on Wednesday announced its foray into the healthcare sector with the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Health Ventures Limited (AHVL), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Rs 26,000 crore conglomerate said that the AHVL will carry out activities related to Healthcare including setting up medical and diagnostic facilities, research centres, health tech-based facilities, etc. The company informed that business operations will begin in due course.

Adani enters health sector

"With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited ("AHVL"), on 17th May 2022, with an Initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- each to carry on the business of healthcare-related activities including, inter alia, setting up, running, administrating medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech-based facilities, research centres and to do all other allied and incidental activities in this regard. AHVL will commence its business operations in due course," an exchange filing said.

The Adani Group, whose core business is operating ports, coal mines, power plants and renewable energy, is now venturing into new areas like financial services, data centres, airports, real estate, digital services and media.

On Sunday, Holcim had on Sunday signed a binding agreement with the Adani Group to sell its business in India - about a 63% stake in Ambuja Cement which owns a 54.53% stake in ACC (of which 4.48% is direct shareholding).

An open offer was made by Adani Group to acquire a 26% stake each in Ambuja Cement and ACC Ltd from public shareholders. The Gautam Adani-led group has offered to acquire up to 51.63 crore equity shares of Ambuja Cements. The company has made an open offer to ACC Ltd's public shareholders to acquire up to 4.89 crore shares.