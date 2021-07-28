After Flipkart, Amazon Moves SC Against Karnataka HC's Order On Anti-trust Inquiry

E-commerce giant Amazon has now moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's order allowing the anti-trust probe into the allegations of anti-competitive practices by it and Flipkart. This development comes just a day after rival Flipkart's move to knock the doors of the Supreme Court to seek relief in the investigation of the Commission of India (CCI) into the alleged anti-competitive practices.

Amazon knocks the doors of the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's order allowing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue anti-trust probe into the allegations of anti-competitive practices by it and its competitor, Flipkart pic.twitter.com/irA67vo3Fh — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

A division bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday had dismissed the appeals filed by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart challenging an order of a Single Bench of the High Court which had allowed the CCI to conduct a preliminary investigation into their alleged anti-competitive practices.

While the e-commerce giants denied any wrongdoings, the court quizzed why both the companies are hesitating to face an enquiry. The Karnataka High Court in its judgement said that it failed to understand why Amazon and Flipkart did not want to participate in the enquiry by CCI if they are not involved in any violations. The court said that the CCI was just asking for "inquisitorial departmental proceedings".

CCI vs Flipkart and Amazon

In 2019, a group of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which goes by the name Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh had lodged a complaint with CCI alleging that Flipkart and Amazon were abusing their market dominance and giving preferential listing and discounting on select vendors' products. In January 2020, the CCI passed an order under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act initiating an investigation into allegations against Amazon and Flipkart.

The order was challenged before the Karnataka High Court which granted an interim stay on the CCI order, after which the CCI challenged the order of the Karnataka High Court before the Supreme Court. The Court in October 2020, refused to grant any relief but asked the Karnataka High Court to decide on CCI's plea to probe into the alleged anti-competitive practices of the e-commerce giants within six weeks. Acting as asked, Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, on June 11, had dismissed the petitions filed by Amazon and Flipkart.

During the said hearing, it was noted that Amazon and Flipkart by favouring selected sellers, were actively participating in the competitive process. Defending themselves, Amazon held that its algorithm is dictated by consumers and preferential listing is based upon the reflection of the consumers while Flipkart submitted that the allegations were not supported by any evidence. Flipkart maintained that no agreement has been placed on record which can prove of having an adverse effect on competition.