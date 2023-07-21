After France, UPI Now Reaches Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed an agreement on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in Sri Lanka. The agreement on UPI initiation in Sri Lanka was signed on Sri Lanka President's two-day visit to India.

Deal to facilitate easy transactions

"The agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka will increase fintech connectivity," PM Modi said during a joint address.

"This year is quite important for relations between India and Sri Lanka. We have decided to begin talks on economic and technological cooperation. We have also agreed to increase air connectivity between the two countries," PM Modi said.

The move by Sri Lanka was followed by France last week, when PM Modi said that UPI will also be used in European countries, citing a future where tourists would be easily able to initiate transactions by making rupee payments through UPI.

"In France, an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI...It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists will be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in the Eiffel Tower," PM Modi said in France.

In addition to this, India extended $4 billion to Sri Lanka as financial assistance. The two countries will also conduct feasibility studies on a petroleum line and a land bridge connectivity for joining India with Sri Lanka.

UPI’s global acceptance

Before France agreed on the UPI system, India signed an agreement with Singapore's PayNow earlier this year allowing cross-border transactions in both countries. At present, countries like Bhutan, Oman, UAE, Southeast Asia, the UK and Nepal have all started accepting UPI systems.

The implementations in different parts of the world aim at increasing the possibility of tourism and hassle-free payment transfer for those who work outside, benefitting lakhs of Indians working in different parts of the world.

According to recent statistics, India's digital payment ecosystem will cross over four lakh crore transactions by 2026. UPI has added significant advantages with its emerging expansion to the international market.

Its efficiency in working on feature phones without internet connection and provision to link credit cards have all increased its popularity.