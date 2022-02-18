After Income Tax Raids, Chitra Ramkrishna Under CBI Lens In NSE Co-location Scam

Amid the ongoing Income-Tax raids on the premises of former MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also likely to question her in connection with the NSE co-location case. The agency is believed to have finally zeroed in on the investigation into the scam in co-location and high-frequency or algorithmic trades. Sources said that the CBI could question Ramkrishna today.

In 2018, the CBI had booked Sanjay Gupta, the promoter of OPG Security Pvt Ltd, Aman Kokrady his brother-in-law, and Ajay Shah, a data cruncher cum researcher, along with unidentified officials of the NSE and SEBI, who could have colluded with the trio to allow the illegal activity to continue for years.

The officials allegedly provided unfair access to OPG Securities Pvt Ltd using the co-location facility during the period 2010-12 which enabled them to log in first to the NSE server and get the data before any other broker in the market.

The investigation was triggered by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on April 6, 2019, by journalist Shantanu Guha Ray, who urged the Delhi High Court to issue a writ of mandamus to the CBI to enlarge the scope of its investigation into allegations of fraud and illegality into Algo trading.

Chitra Ramkrishna is already facing heat from the Income Tax Department which conducted searches at her Mumbai residence after SEBI found serious irregularities in her governance as the MD and CEO of NSE from 2013 to 2016.

Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna fined Rs 3 crores

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on February 11 passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, for sharing internal confidential information of the NSE with an unknown person. She created a sensation last week after admitting that she shared confidential information with a yogi in the Himalayas and sought his advice on crucial decisions.

SEBI order mentions that during their investigation into co-location facilities at NSE, they came across certain documentary evidence which demonstrated that Chitra shared certain internal confidential information with outsiders.

Apart from this, Ramkrishna happens to have shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario, and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees.

SEBI also found that the purported guru had substantial influence over the appointment of mid-level executives with no capital market experience as Ramkrishna's adviser, with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most NSE officials.

Chitra Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power.