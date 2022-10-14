Speaking at Republic's India Economic Summit on "Mission Superpower: In The Driver's Seat", Volvo India MD Kamal Bali and MG Motors MD Rajeev Chaba discussed the automobile sector's role in steering India towards being a superpower. The MDs of the two major companies of the country's automobile industry talked about the mega potential that India is developing for the sector.

Speaking on the future of India's mobility sector, the MD of MG Motors Rajeev Chaba said, "Now, the time has come when we don't have to make a business case to talk about India's potential. There's a huge opportunity in our country's automobile now and obviously, in recent years, we have moved from average to good. However, now is the time when we need to move from good to great."

Adding to Rajeev Chaba's views, Volvo India MD Kamal Bali said, "The future of mobility is bright and transformational. It's going to open a completely new economy. Autonomy companies will look like technology companies and India is poised for big opportunities." Further adding, he said, "New transport concepts, last-mile connectivity like drones, the future is very transformational. Automobile companies will be like tech companies".

#IndiaEconomicSummit | Now, the time has come when we don't have to make a business case to talk about India's potential: @rajeev_chaba, MD of @MGMotorIn https://t.co/DIW8vBL4dL pic.twitter.com/Aw4qNWWyIj — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

Further elaborating views on the Automotive and manufacturing industry, Volvo India MD, "The automotive industry is the bellwether of the manufacturing industry. I think the manufacturing industry has been growing pretty well and I think today we are producing close to 23 million vehicles and this will grow in the coming years."

'Era of collaborations has started'

Speaking at the Republic Economic Summit, Volvo India MD Kamal Bali said, "Era of collaborations and partnerships has started. No one automotive company will be able to provide a 360-degree solution to the consumer. In the last few years we've partnered with eight companies we may not have earlier."

#IndiaEconomicSummit | Era of collaborations and partnerships has started. No one automative company will be able to provide a 360-degree solution to the consumer. In the last few years we've partnered with 8 companies we may not have earlier: @KamalBaliVolvo, MD of @volvocarsin pic.twitter.com/rAaTFB0bsb — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

"We are giving our upcoming EV, best in the class, to ITIs & colleges so they can do reverse engineering," the MG Motors MD Rajeev Chaba added.

Importance of PLI scheme

"We are underpenetrated when it comes to the automobile sector in India. The interesting element is that the Government is supporting the PLI scheme to bring in new technologies," the Volvo India MD Kamal Bali asserted.