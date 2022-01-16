After Telangana, Maharashtra & WB Ministers Offer Help To Elon Musk's Tesla; Details Here

A day after a Telangana Minister extended his helping hand, inviting Tesla founder Elon Musk to set up a shop in the southern state, a minister in Maharashtra on Sunday came up with a similar offer. Following Telangana’s Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil proposed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to start a business in the west Indian state. The helping hand comes only days after the American billionaire tweeted about facing challenges in setting up his electric car-making company in India.

Elon Musk posted a tweet about him facing issues with the Indian government in setting up Tesla stores in the country. Following the viral tweet, Jayant Patil wrote to Musk extending a helping hand in the same. “Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” Patil wrote.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s offer came two days after Telangana’s KT Rama Rao's, who is also the son of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Rama Rao claimed that his state “is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India."

Meanwhile, following a similar path, the West Bengal government has also extended support to Musk in entering the Indian market. “Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader Mamata Banerjee has got the vision,” wrote West Bengal Minister for Minority Affairs Ghulam Rabbani while appealing to the Tesla CEO.

Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision.



Bengal means Business … https://t.co/CXtx4Oq7y5 — Md Ghulam Rabbani (রাব্বানী) (@GhulamRabbani_) January 15, 2022

'Still working through a lot of challenges' with India: Elon Musk

Earlier on Thursday, Tesla CEO Musk while responding to a query on Twitter said that his company is still facing a lot of challenges and is struggling to work with the Indian government for launching its operations in India. While the query was regarding an update on the launch of Tesla cars in the country, he said, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

Notably, Tesla on several occasions had sought a cut in import duties ahead of its launch in India as it has mentioned about India's levies being the highest among other countries. The company had also said it will consider setting up a factory locally if it succeeds with its imported models.

India presently imposes 100% import duty on cars with cost, insurance, and freight value of over $40,000 and a further 60% on cheaper devices. Concerning the same, Tesla has sought 40% import duty on its fully assembled electric cars which have received a divided opinion from stakeholders in the local automotive industry.

(Image: ANI/AP)