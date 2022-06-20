Amid the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Monday announced to recruit "trained and capable" Agniveers after the completion of their tenure.

Taking to his Twitter, the Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra said that he is saddened by the ongoing violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. "Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable," Anand Mahindra tweeted. He further added that the Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit the "trained and capable" Agniveers.

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

'Large potential for Agniveers in corporate sector': Anand Mahindra

Supporting the Agnipath scheme, the chairman of Mahindra Group said that there will be a large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. He stated that after acquiring leadership, teamwork and physical training, the Agniveers will be able to provide market-ready professional solutions.

"With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

Notably, after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme, protests erupted in several parts of the country including in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam. As the agitation grew more intense in some regions, protestors went into a frenzy, torching trains and cars, and wrecking both private and public property.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Government announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.