AGS Transact Technologies IPO Opens Tomorrow: Share Price, GMP Details And How To Apply?

AGS Transact Technologies IPO will go live for subscription from Wednesday, January 19 till Friday, January 21, 2022. The price band for the Rs 680-crore initial public offering is fixed at Rs 166-175 per equity share. It is worth noting that AGS Transact Technologies will be the first IPO of 2022.

The issue is completely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter and other selling shareholders, Under OFS, promoter Ravi B Goyal will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore Other shareholders Nikhil Patiyal, Rajesh Harshedrai Shah, VC Gupte and Shailesh Shetty will offload the remaining share.

15% of the IPO is reserved for the non-institutional investor (NIIs), 35% for the retail investors and 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). JM Financial, ICICI Securities and HDFC Bank are the merchant bankers to the issue.

AGS Transact IPO Share price, lot size, GMP, share allotment and all key details

IPO date: January 19-January 21

AGS Transact IPO Price band (Share Price): Rs 166-Rs 175 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 680 crore

AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment date: Likely on January 27

AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date: Likely February 1 on BSE and NSE

AGS Transact GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) is a demand in the unofficial market of the IPO that is going to list on Indian bourses- BSE and NSE. According to reports, the shares of AGS Transact Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs 15 in the grey market.

AGS Transact IPO: How to apply?

Login to your trading platform (Kotak Securities, Zerodha, etc)

Select the company in the IPO section

Enter the number of lots and price at which you want to apply for (Within price band)

Enter UPI ID and click

AGS Transact Technologies

AGS Transact Technologies provides digital and cash-based solutions to back and corporate clients. "As of August 31, 2021, we had installed, maintained or managed a network of approximately 72,000 ATMs and CRMs, provided cash management services to 46,214 ATMs through SVIL, installed 221,066 merchant POS and approximately 46,800 cash billing terminals, automated approximately 17,924 petroleum outlets and installed approximately 88,521 colour dispensing machines," the firm said in its website. For more Business news and IPO news, click here.