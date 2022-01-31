AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Shares Begin Trading At Rs 176 With Marginal Gain Of 0.57%

AGS Transact Technologies after being listed on the exchanges witnessed a flat debut on Monday, January 31 where it was listed at Rs 176 against its issue price of Rs 175 per share at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Registering a marginal gain of 0.57% from its issue price, it made a stock made debut with a minimal gain and further made its debut at Rs 175 at par with its issue price of Rs 175 at the National Stock Exchange.

The company which is engaged in providing payment solution services had earlier issued its initial public offering through an offer for sale and received bids for 22.35 crores shares against an offer of 2.87 crores. The 680-crore initial public offering was subscribed more than 8 times on the final day of the bidding process on January 21 which was opened for public subscription on January 19 and later concluded thereafter.

Talking about the subscription, the IPO was subscribed 2.82 times for the qualified institutional buyers, 27 times for the non-institutional category after it had earlier raised Rs 104 crore from anchor investors. Their anchor investors include Kuber India Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Saint Capital Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and others.

Meanwhile, the price band for the initial public offering was set at Rs 166-175 Per share.

Know about AGS Transact Technologies

AGS Transact Technologies, an integrated channel payment solutions provider, works towards providing customised products and services including ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management, digital payment solutions comprising merchant solutions, mobile wallets, transaction processing services, and others. Speaking on its market position, the company was the second-largest one in India as of March 31, 2021, in terms of revenue from ATM, IT, and other services. Its market cap stood at Rs 2,118 crore which later rose to 2,161 crores,

As of August 31, 2021, the company had recorded a loss of Rs 18.1 crore with revenue of Rs 753.4 crore for the five-month period. Also, it had recorded a profit of Rs 54.79 crore for their fiscal year 2021 bringing it down from Rs 83.01 crore which was recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Image: Shutterstock