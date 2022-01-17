AGS Transact Technologies IPO Starts On Jan 19: Issue Price, Dates, Price Band, GMP & More

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 19. The issue will be live for three days till Friday, January 21, 2022. The price bank for the Rs 680 crore IPO has been fixed at Rs 166-175 per equity share.

Notably, AGS Transact Technologies IPO will be the first offering of 2022. It is completely an OFS (Offer for Sale) by the promoter and other existing shareholders. The firm's promoter Ravi B Goyal will offload shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore. Other shareholders Shailesh Shetty, VC Gupte, Rajesh Harshedrai Shah, Nikhil Patiyat will offload the remaining state.

50% of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs). ICICI Securities, JM Financial and HDFC Bank are the merchant bankers to the issue.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO price, lot size, GMP, share allotment and all key details

IPO date: January 19-January 21

AGS Transact Technologies IPO Price band: Rs 166-Rs 175 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 680 crore

AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment date: Likely on January 27

AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date: Likely February 1 on BSE and NSE

AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP: In the unofficial grey market, shares of AGS Transact Technologies are trading at Rs 18.

About AGS Transact Technologies

The company describes itself as one of the largest integrated Omni-channel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, as of March 31, 2021.

"As of August 31, 2021, we had installed, maintained or managed a network of approximately 72,000 ATMs and CRMs, provided cash management services to 46,214 ATMs through SVIL, installed 221,066 merchant POS and approximately 46,800 cash billing terminals, automated approximately 17,924 petroleum outlets and installed approximately 88,521 colour dispensing machines," the firm said in its website. For more IPO news or business, news click here.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative image