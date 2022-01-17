Last Updated:

AGS Transact Technologies IPO Starts On Jan 19: Issue Price, Dates, Price Band, GMP & More

AGS Transact Technologies IPO will be the first offering of 2022. It is completely an OFS (Offer for Sale) by the promoter and other existing shareholders.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
AGS Transact Technologies IPO

Image: Shutterstock/Representative image


The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 19. The issue will be live for three days till Friday, January 21, 2022. The price bank for the Rs 680 crore IPO has been fixed at Rs 166-175 per equity share.

Notably, AGS Transact Technologies IPO will be the first offering of 2022. It is completely an OFS (Offer for Sale) by the promoter and other existing shareholders. The firm's promoter Ravi B Goyal will offload shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore. Other shareholders Shailesh Shetty, VC Gupte, Rajesh Harshedrai Shah, Nikhil Patiyat will offload the remaining state.

50% of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs). ICICI Securities, JM Financial and HDFC Bank are the merchant bankers to the issue. 

READ | Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare gets Sebi's approval to raise up to Rs 500 crore via IPO

AGS Transact Technologies IPO price, lot size, GMP, share allotment and all key details

  • IPO date: January 19-January 21
  • AGS Transact Technologies IPO Price band: Rs 166-Rs 175 per share
  • Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and in multiples thereafter
  • IPO size: Rs 680 crore
  • AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment date: Likely on January 27
  • AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date: Likely February 1 on BSE and NSE
  • AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP: In the unofficial grey market, shares of AGS Transact Technologies are trading at Rs 18.

About AGS Transact Technologies

The company describes itself as one of the largest integrated Omni-channel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, as of March 31, 2021. 

"As of August 31, 2021, we had installed, maintained or managed a network of approximately 72,000 ATMs and CRMs, provided cash management services to 46,214 ATMs through SVIL, installed 221,066 merchant POS and approximately 46,800 cash billing terminals, automated approximately 17,924 petroleum outlets and installed approximately 88,521 colour dispensing machines," the firm said in its website. For more IPO news or business, news click here.

READ | LIC IPO Coming Soon: Check issue date, price, company finances and more details

Image: Shutterstock/Representative image

READ | Sanathan Textiles IPO: Yarn manufacturer files draft papers for Rs 1,300 crore IPO
READ | LIC IPO coming soon: Finance Minister Sitharaman reviews progress on planned mega IPO
READ | Course5 Intelligence files draft papers to raise Rs 600-cr via IPO
Tags: AGS Transact Technologies, IPO news, business news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND