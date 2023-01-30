Ahead Of Budget 2023, Here's Expectations Of Railway Passengers, Homemakers From Govt

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, citizens across a wide spectrum of society have put forward their expectations. The Union Budget will be presented in paperless form by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the floor of the Parliament on February 1 which will also comprise of Railway Budget.

Railway passengers seek cleanliness & safety in Budget 2023

A passenger at the Patna junction shared his idea and expectations stating that the railway fares need to be controlled. "The Railways should see that train fares don't go up. Also, the fare increases over the last few years should be controlled and the rate of platform tickets has been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 10, we want it to be reduced further," said MD Sanjay, reported ANI.

Some passengers expressed their excitement and enthusiasm over Bharat trains and the Bullet Train project. Another passenger at the Patna junction station hoped that the government introduce the Bullet Train project soon and conceive more such projects in the coming years.

One of the passengers said that the railways need to pay more attention to the cleanliness of the trains. Also, the trains that were stopped at the time of COVID should be made operational again. Regular railway passengers also raised the demand for increasing the number of trains across the country.

Students urged that the Railways should run separate trains to make it easier for them to appear for outstation exams as it's difficult to book seats in regular passenger trains. Women passengers stated that the Railway authorities should strive more to ensure their safety. Passengers further said the Railway Budget should also focus on ensuring the provision of better food in trains.

Meanwhile, railway passengers in the national capital, New Delhi, said they expect more budgetary funds to be allocated for passenger safety and cleanliness.

A passenger at Delhi railway station said, "Majority of railway passengers are from middle-class backgrounds. I think there should be more security for passengers on trains and their sanitation needs should also be catered to. There are many trains where water isn't available in adequate quantities." While another passenger added that more funds should be allotted to improve the overall experience of travelling by train.

On the other hand, homemakers said rising inflation is eating into their household budgets, making it difficult for them to put a leash on their expenses. They said the rising prices of essential food items and LPG cylinders have added to their woes.

It is pertinent to mention that Budget 2023 will be to be the last full Budget of the Modi-led central government as the next Lok Sabha election is due in April-May of 2024.

(With Agency Inputs)